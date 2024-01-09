Lichfield began 2024 in winning style as they ran in 11 tries in front of a home crowd against Mellish.

The Myrtle Greens had a monopoly of possession and territory for the opening six minutes and this paved the way for Jack Dace to prove himself unstoppable from short range.

Lichfield remained on top and doubled their lead five minutes later as Fielding’s pace again was crucial.

The visitors went into the game with only one victory to date, but have been competitive more often than not this season and showed signs, especially during a ten minute spell in the first half, of causing their hosts some problems.

Visiting captain Will Cresswell showed neat touches, including a clever kick pass to his full back on 22 minutes for their only try. Dan Crampton accepted the gift and made the conversion easy for Cresswell.

But in an eight minute window either side of half time, Lichfield turned the tide with four tries to go from 17-7 to 41-7.

Before the break, Paul Maxwell-Keys ran over his opposite number to score by the posts and then Tom Day won a foot race to his favourite corner for try number five.

The handbrake was fully off now and Lichfield were motoring. Freddie Wilson added two more by the 46th minute, one from three metres and one from ten times further.

The home side started to look more like their true selves as the game really opened up. Kai Lucas-Dumolo was the next scorer from a perceptive pass from Maxwell-Keys.

Lucas-Dumolo also added six conversions once he had adjusted his radar early on.

The scoring continued with Maxwell-Keys (2) emphasising his recent form, and then in the final minute, Mott squeezed in the right corner.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s women’s 1st XV maintained their perfect start to their campaign with a 31-7 win at Shelford.

There was action for the men’s 2nds and 3rds at the weekend too – and both were successful.

The 2nd XV started well, but found Nuneaton much more resilient in the second period and eventually had to fight back for a 30-26 victory at home.

Seb Smith, Jack Hamlet, Eddy Kilminster, Callum Shields, James McKenzie and Benjamin Crawford – who also kicked five points – scored the tries.

The 3rds, with a very mixed age team, had to contend with some testing ground conditions and won 14-12 at Willenhall 2nds.