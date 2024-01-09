Tickets have gone on sale for a show by performing arts students in Lichfield.

The South Staffordshire College team will present The Tempest – Shakespeare Gets Groovy at the Lichfield Garrick on 15th and 16th May.

A spokesperson said:

“A brand new production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest as you’ve never seen before. “With a groovy kind of love and a smattering of sixties flower power, the Bard’s work has been transformed into a psychedelic musical of madness and mayhem. “Expect comedy, Shakespeare, custard pies and end of the pier entertainment as we take you to a mysterious island inhabited by marooned fools, magical creatures and a giant handbag.” South Staffordshire College spokesperson

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.