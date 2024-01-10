A Burntwood school is celebrating after being rated outstanding in all areas.

Fulfen Primary School received the grading following an inspection at the end of last year.

Ofsted’s report following the visit described the school as “a special place to be”.

“This school is a place where pupils thrive due to the care and dedications of the adults that support them. “There exists a quiet determination to be ‘the best they can be’ for the community they serve and an unwillingness to sit back and accept that things cannot be improved. “Pupils feel safe because adults go ‘above and beyond’ to get to know them and their worries. “Care for pupils is exemplary and staff leave ‘no stone unturned’ to ensure that pupils do well in their learning. They know that happy children are more likely to thrive, and many do.” Ofsted inspection report

The school had previously been rated as good before the latest inspection.

Headteacher Jane Davies said staff felt “honoured” by to have seen their work recognised.

“I am glad the inspection team captured, in just two days, the magic of Fulfen and what makes our school a unique place to learn and work. “I would like to thank the whole staff team who work tirelessly to achieve the best outcomes for our children. “I would also like to thank our governors and parents for being such a supportive part of our school community. “Last, but most importantly, I applaud our children – they are all wonderful and we are immensely proud of every single one of them.” Jane Davies