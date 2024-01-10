A group of councillors are hosting a community event in Lichfield next month to mark the Lunar New Year.

The four Labour representatives – councillors Ann Hughes, Andrew Fox, Ed Strain and Rosie Harvey-Coggins – are working with charities, organisations and members of the community for the event from 12noon to 3pm on 17th February.

Cllr Harvey-Coggins said:

“After years of attending events in Birmingham, I thought it was about time that Lichfield held its own celebration of the Lunar New Year. “Everyone is welcome to attend the event in the Guildhall. We will have crafts, displays, refreshments and hopefully a dragon dance as 2024 is the year of the dragon, symbolising good luck, health, and prosperity. “We hope to bring these qualities to the celebrations and a warm welcome to all.” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins

Anyone interested in supporting or sponsoring the event can contact [email protected].