Motorists in Burntwood are being warned of disruption when a road closes for a water company to carry out work.

Hospital Road will be shut between 9.30am and 3.30pm on 18th January.

The closure – which will cover the stretch between The Ridgeway and Ogely Hay Road junctions – is to allow Servern Trent to carry out works.

A diversion route will be in place along Chase Road, Queen Street and Highfields Road.