A “treasure trove” of antiques owned by a former councillor are set to be sold at auction.

Margaret Stanhope MBE died aged 91 in February 2023 having spent more than 51 years in local government with both Lichfield District Council and Alrewas Parish Council.

But away from local politics and community life she had a deep interest in history and developed a passion for antiques, particularly silver and enamels.

Margaret’s sister, Janet Evans, said her love of historical items had developed over the years:

“When Margaret was three the family moved to Alrewas where she lived for the rest of her life, dedicated to the village she loved. “She married Michael in 1957 when she was 25 and they bought an old cottage, part of which was 16th century. The first years were spent renovating the building and restoring its historical features wherever possible. “This developed a deep interest in the Saxon history of the village and inspired her to stand as a parish and later district councillor to enable her to address its conservation for the future. “Following her mother’s passion for antiques, Margaret’s interest developed significantly. She attended auctions and explored antiques shops which inspired a lifetime of furnishing and decorating the cottage. “For a time she participated in a partnership restoring silver plated items, but her real passion was hallmarked silver, particularly unusual pieces such as tea caddies and perfume bottles. “Another interest was miniatures and she had quite a collection. She also loved enamels and bought a vitrine in which to display them – this too is in the sale. “Antiques and gardening were her two passions in life. As years passed the area of the garden changed and she was able to design and develop new areas. These always included old troughs, staddle stones, sculptures and pedestals, so antiques were still in her heart in the garden. “She enjoyed a life well-lived in public service and at home.” Janet Evans

“An exquisite collection of antiques”

Antiques in Margaret Stanhope’s cottage. Picture: Hansons Auctioneers

Now her collection will be sold by Hansons Auctioneers on 26th January.

The lots include clocks, paintings, furniture, silverware and perfume bottles.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s been a privilege to catalogue Margaret’s cherished items. “Over many years she amassed an exquisite collection of antiques including furniture, silver, jewellery and decorative objects. She demonstrated impeccable taste and an impressive knowledge of fine antiques. “This auction will honour the memory of a woman who devoted her life to community service.” Hansons Auctioneers spokesperson