A free programme in Lichfield is aiming to help people get on track with their finances.

The four-week long CAP Money Course will give residents advice on how to budget, manage their money and save.

A spokesperson said:

“The CAP Money Course is a course devised by the award winning debt counselling charity Christians Against Poverty. “It will help anyone to get more in control of their finances, so they can save, give and prevent debt.” Life Church Lichfield spokesperson

The sessions will be held from 7.30pm to 9pm on Tuesdays at Life Church Lichfield, starting on 16th January.

For more details and to sign up visit the Life Church Lichfield website.