People are being invited to put themselves forward to help diversify the skillset of the board of trustees at the Lichfield Garrick.

The theatre is looking for a chair and additional members with expertise in areas such as health and safety and commercial activities.

The recruitment is the final phase of a strategy launched by the Garrick to create a “well-rounded leadership team” to aid with the venue’s charitable objectives and future vision.

A spokesperson said:

“With a comprehensive business plan guiding the charity towards future success, the theatre seeks a chair who will collaborate closely with trustees and the chief executive officer to provide strategic direction and oversight. “This pivotal role involves steering the organisation through the implementation of the new business plan, fostering improvements for the benefit of the theatre, its audiences, and the local community. “In addition to the chair role, Lichfield Garrick theatre is actively recruiting additional trustees with specialised skills. “These roles, focused on health and safety as well as commercial and trading activities, will contribute to the diversity of expertise within the board. “The theatre recognises the importance of a well-rounded team capable of addressing a range of challenges and opportunities.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Prospective candidates can express their interest by 16th February by submitting an application to [email protected]. More details are available on the Lichfield Garrick website.