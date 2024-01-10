A Lichfield legal business is celebrating after raising more than £1,500 for charities.

Adcocks Solicitors took part in Will Aid which sees them donate their time to write professional wills in return for a donation, with the proceeds split between ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children and Sightsavers.

Kerry Davies, head of Adcocks Solicitors’ private clients department, said:

“This is such a positive and incredibly rewarding way to start to a new year and we are thrilled to have been able to raise over £1,500 for this exceptional campaign.

“We were delighted to volunteer our time and expertise to support Will Aid. The money we’ve been able to raise will now go towards supporting vulnerable people both here in the UK, many of whom have been further impacted by the cost of living crisis.”

