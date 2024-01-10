Tickets for a performance by Michael McIntyre in Lichfield have sold out in less than an hour.

The stand-up will perform at the Garrick on 1st February.

But after only being announced earlier today (10th January), tickets were sold out after huge demand from fans wanting to catch his new show, Macnificent, in the city.

It will be the comedian’s first live tour for five years.

The announcement of the new date comes after the funnyman used the Lichfield Garrick to try out new material last year.

More details about the show are available on the theatre’s website.