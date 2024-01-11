Two goals from Cameron Dunn were enough to secure Lichfield City’s passage into the next round of the JW Hunt Cup.

Ivor Green’s men faced a tough test in the latest stage of their efforts to retain the trophy as they travelled to a resilient Wednesfield side.

Dunn broke the deadlock after a quarter of an hour when he powered home inside the box after being picked out by Jordan Clement.

But the hosts hit back just before half time when Freddie Cockerell fire a low shot past James Beeson.

Lichfield secured their spot in the next round of the competition on 78 minutes when Jack Edwards crossed for Dunn to fire into the roof of the net.