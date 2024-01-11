The dates when a key route in and out of Lichfield city centre will be shut for resurfacing works have been confirmed.

Trent Valley Road will be closed from 25th March to 9th April to allow the repairs to take place.

The closure will cover the stretch between the junctionS with Burton Old Road West and Wissage Lane.

The £100,000 project will also see the replacement of the anti-skid surface at the pedestrian crossing near the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital after the investment was confirmed last year by Staffordshire County Council.