A new community cinema event will begin in Burntwood next week.

The event will see screenings of films at Burntwood Memorial Hall at 2pm on the third Tuesday of every month.

The Burntwood Afternoon Cinema begins on 16th January with The Great Escaper starring Glenda Jackson and Michael Caine.

A spokesperson said:

“The Burntwood Afternoon Cinema is a monthly gathering where the community can enjoy new and recent films at an affordable price, with tickets priced at just £5. “The screenings are designed to be relaxed, with an intermission and refreshments available to enhance the viewing experience, making it more enjoyable and accommodating for everyone. “Our aim is to positively contribute to the well-being of our local community by providing entertainment and a welcoming space for residents to come together, meet new people, and have an enjoyable time.”

Tickets can be booked by online, by phone at 01543 412121 or purchased on the door.