A new creative mentoring programme is launching to support young people in care across Staffordshire.

The programme is being rolled out for those leaving the system and will see youngsters paired with someone matched to their interests in areas such as photography, art, music, dance or creative writing.

The mentors will spend four hours a week over six months with their young person to help them build confidence and develop their skills.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a wonderfully simple project that will provide young people with engaging support, using creative activities they are interested in. “Through the activities, we can help them to build their emotional resilience and confidence, that they can apply to relationship building. “It will also help increase their emotional wellbeing and help develop larger social networks, which can help them to feel less isolated and scared about the future.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The programme is being delivered by Staffordshire County Council’s Virtual School, along with The Mighty Creatives, a charity providing creative youth services.

It is being funded by £383,000 from the Department for Education’s Family Finding, Befriending and Mentoring Programme Fund.

Dr Nick Owen MBE, CEO at The Mighty Creatives, said:

“Throughout our 14 years serving some of the most vulnerable and unheard young people in society, we’ve seen first-hand the transformational impact that creative, person-centred practices have on young lives. “Our award-winning Creative Mentoring service was developed for, and in partnership with, children and young people in the care system. “Whether it’s supporting them to develop their sense of self, purpose and belonging, discover their identity, build trusted relationships, or grow their confidence, creativity is a vital medium that enables young people to express themselves in a safe and supportive environment. “We’re delighted that this programme is being made possible by funding from the Department for Education and are excited to continue our working relationship with Staffordshire County Council’s Virtual School. “Most importantly, we’re thrilled that many more care-experienced children will have access to support from our experienced and dedicated pool of creative mentors.” Dr Nick Owen MBE

More details on the Virtual School and the project are available by e-mailing [email protected].