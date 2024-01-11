Bosses at the Lichfield Garrick say they are looking at how they can make improvements to ticket sales processes after a performance by Michael McIntyre sold out in minutes.

The city theatre announced the show yesterday morning (10th January) – but some people reported being unable to access the website or phone lines to book.

One social media poster described the ticket sales as “a complete mess” while another said they could access the seat selection page but not purchase any.

The Garrick said that it had received record numbers on its website as fans of the comedian tried to bag a ticket, while a restriction of only eight per purchaser was also introduced.

In a statement on social media, the theatre said:

“Thank you for making Michael McIntyre our fastest sell-out eer. “We understand there were frustrations with a number of people that were unable to obtain tickets online or were waiting in the phone queue. “We are in the process of looking at how to improve this for future large scale launches.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The theatre has opened a waiting list for those interested in taking up a ticket if any are returned. People can add their name by contacting [email protected].