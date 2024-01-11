A crackdown on drink and drug driving during the festive period saw more than 150 people arrested in Staffordshire, police have revealed.

The operation ran from 1st December to 1st January and saw 429 roadside breath tests carried out with 117 positive results.

Thirty-eight motorists also provided positive drug wipes.

Chief Superintendent Paul Talbot said:

“Staffordshire Police continues to invest in proactive units utilising their specialist skills to identify and apprehend those people committing crime or putting other road users at risk through their reckless behaviour. “These results demonstrate both the ability and importance of our proactive policing activity, enforcing the law and making our roads a safer place on which to travel. “Operation Lightning is continuing throughout 2024, with the aim of making Staffordshire roads safer for all and challenging those who cause harm to our communities. “So please be aware that our work continues and those who choose to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol will be brought to justice.” Chief Supt Paul Talbot

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams added:

“Last year 42 people sadly lost their lives on our roads, with drink or drug driving thought to be a factor in a number of fatal road collisions. “This operation saw officers taking a proactive approach to tackling this issue, keeping roads safer by targeting those who choose to break the law.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams