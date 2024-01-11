A woman who suffered serious injuries in a crash which also saw her horse have to be put down has spoken of the “devastating impact” the incident had on her life.

Sarah Cunningham, from Handsacre, was riding Rubrics along a dead-end lane in Nethertown in December 2022 when the crash with a car happened.

The uninsured driver who was behind the wheel was sentenced to 120 hours community service and an 18-month community order last month. He was also fined £300 and given a 12-month driving ban after he previously pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The crash saw Sarah suffer multiple broken ribs and fractures to her right shoulder, left ankle and left foot, as well as a head injury.

Her horse, Rubrics, had to be put down at the side of the lane due to the severity of his injuries.

Sarah, who worked in finance, was left in a wheelchair for 12 weeks and unable to work for 11 months.

The 40-year-old said:

“I am still haunted by the collision and losing Rubrics so suddenly due to someone else’s actions. It was devastating. “He was my horse of a lifetime and I really struggle to imagine myself ever getting back to riding without him. “I’ve spent the past year focusing on my recovery. Horse riding was my main hobby, but I was also a runner, enjoyed going to the gym and boxing. I have not been able to return to these activities yet. “I really wish I could turn back the clock and change what happened that day, but I know that’s not possible. All I can do is continue to work hard on my recovery. “I hope that by sharing my story, I can urge road users to be safe and take care at all times. I wouldn’t wish what I’ve been through on anyone.” Sarah Cunningham

Sarah’s case was supported by specialist injury lawyers at Irwin Mitchell.

Solicitor Cathryn Godfrey said:

“The past year has been incredibly difficult for Sarah as she attempts to come to terms with the impact of her injuries. “Understandably, she also remains heartbroken by the loss of her beloved horse Rubrics, who was a grey thoroughbred, ex-racehorse aged 13. She was unable to say goodbye to him due to her injuries and suspected spinal damage at the scene. “While Sarah continues to progress with her recovery, she faces many challenges. We’re determined to support her so she can access the treatment she needs to move forward with her life as best she can. “Horse riders are among the most vulnerable of road users and road traffic incidents can cause not only serious physical injuries but also emotional trauma for the horse rider and life-ending injuries to their horse. “The impact can be devastating and remain with the injured person life long ” Cathryn Godfrey