Burntwood will face a tough test this weekend as they welcome Edwardians.

The visitors currently sit top of the table, 19 points ahead of their fourth placed hosts.

A first-ever victory at Longton last time out will send Burntwood into the game tomorrow (13th January) full of confidence.

Kick-off is at 2.15pm at The CCE Sportsway.

Elsewhere, the 2nds travel to face Erdington, while the Colts travel to Telford on Sunday.