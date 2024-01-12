Proposals which could see cathedral schools forced to close would be devastating, Lichfield’s MP has said.

The issue of preventing private schools from losing benefits of of their charitable status as well as paying business rates and charging VAT on school fees was discussed in Parliament yesterday (11th January).

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant asked Church Commissioners representative Andrew Selous:

“Cathedral schools, like Lichfield Cathedral School, play an important part in providing young choristers for cathedrals. “But they are very concerned that if in the future they are forced to charge 20% on their fees – and possibly losing their charitable status – they may no longer be viable. “What assessment have the commissioners made about the effects of such a change?” Michael Fabricant

Mr Selous replied:

“There is a concern that cathedral schools may not be able to afford to pay business rates, and if the payment of business rates and the addition of VAT on fees caused choir schools to close, this would be an issue for a number of cathedrals.” Andrew Selous

Speaking after the debate Mr Fabricant said the impact of the Labour proposals would be huge on the education sector.

“I am told that many private schools would be forced to close and that Lichfield Cathedral School would find it a very difficult business environment in which to operate. “Pupils in many schools will have to move into the State system putting pressure on class numbers and the ancient choral tradition taught in Cathedral Schools could be lost. “Andrew Selous’ answer is typically understated. If a Cathedral School had to close, it would be a lot more than ‘an issue’ for the relevant cathedral – it would be devastating. “It would also be very damaging to the education of the children who would have to move to another school.” Michael Fabricant