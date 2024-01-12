A scheme offering help for people with the cost of living crisis has helped thousands of residents across Staffordshire, county council chiefs have said.

The Here to Help initiative saw a website set up in 2022 to provide advice and support for those feeling the financial pinch.

The online portal offers information on topics such as benefits eligibility, wellness, managing energy bills and business support, as well as signposting to initiatives such as the Holiday Activity and Food programme and the Staffordshire Warmer Homes Scheme.

More than 21,000 people have visited the website since it was launched.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We want to do everything we can to support people to lead happy and independent lives, but also recognise that some residents may need a little extra hand to help with increasing costs over the colder months. “Our Holiday Activity and Food programme has for example has already supported more than 199,000 free sessions for eligible children and our Here to Help campaign has signposted people to the wider financial and community support they may benefit from. “We have worked collaboratively with our partners across all the district and borough councils to ensure we can work together to make sure we target people who may need the help and will continue to do so over the winter and spring months.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

For more information visit the Here to Help website.