People are being invited to find out more about local volunteering opportunities at an event next week.

Support Staffordshire and Lichfield Cathedral are hosting a volunteers fair from 2pm to 4pm on 16th January.

More than 50 organisations will be in attendance including the National Memorial Arboretum, Oxfam, Late Night Listeners, The Big Red Bike and Lichfield Cathedral.

Rick Hill from Support Staffordshire has said:

“These fairs always have a great buzz and interest. “With 50 voluntary groups coming along, you will find some great volunteering roles on offer. “Volunteering is an ideal way to meet new friends, learn new skills and get involved in the local community. “Come and have a chat with some wonderful people and you can make a difference.” Rick Hill, Support Staffordshire