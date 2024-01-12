Lichfield City’s groundbreaking FA Vase campaign will see them travel to Worcester City in the fourth round of the competition this weekend.

A 3-1 victory over Highgate United earned Ivor Green’s men their place in this stage of the competition – the furthest the club has ever progressed.

But City will face a tough test against hosts who are unbeaten at home since September and who beat Boston Town 2-0 in the last round.

Worcester also got the better of Lichfield in the FA Vase last season when Sean Brain’s first half strike proved the difference between the two sides.

Kick-off tomorrow (13th January) is at 3pm.