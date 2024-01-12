Bosses at the Lichfield Garrick have hailed a record-breaking pantomime run.

Almost 40,000 people saw performances of Beauty and the Beast over the festive season.

The show saw the return of panto dame Sam Rabone alongside the likes of Ben Thornton, Kat Chatterton, Natalie Pilkington, Melad Hamidi and Sarah Anakin.

Daniel Buckroyd, the theatre’s chief executive and the pantomime’s director, said:

“It’s been another record-breaking year as nearly 40,000 people came to join in the fun with Sam Rabone, our legendary dame, and the rest of our panto company. “We had school groups, friends and families coming together to forget the world outside as they boo, cheer and, above all, laugh. “It’s such an important part of our calendar and one of the most welcoming, inclusive things we do.” The Lichfield Garrick will welcome Sam back for the 2024 run of Jack and the Beanstalk. Daniel Buckroyd

Tickets are on sale now for the show, which runs from 22nd November to 5th January. For booking details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.