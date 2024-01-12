Proposals to build a new house and garage on land behind an existing property in Lichfield have been rejected.

The plans were submitted for a plot at the rear of 22 London Road.

But planning chiefs have refused permission for the development due to concerns over the access to the site.

A report said:

“Staffordshire County Highways team was consulted as part of the planning process and have raised objections to the proposals. “Further information was requested in the form of visibility splays and discussions between the highways officer and the agent regarding speeds of the road were undertaken. “The applicant has subsequently decided not to provide the further information requested to demonstrate that the access is appropriate to serve the development proposed. “The proposals would therefore be unacceptable overall on highways grounds.” Planning report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.