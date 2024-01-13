Chasetown will be hoping to come out firing when they return to action against 1874 Northwich this weekend.

The Scholars saw their midweek clash with Mossley called off due to a frozen pitch.

But Mark Swann’s men should have no such problem this afternoon (13th January) on their artificial surface at The Scholars Ground.

After a win and two draws in their last three games, Chasetown will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run against a struggling Northwich side.

The visitors have dropped to last place in the league, as Harry Harris’ new look Hednesford side have fought their way up from the bottom of the table.

Three points at the weekend could be invaluable in Chasetown’s bid for a spot in the play-off places, with the gap between fifth and 11th in the league being just four points.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm.