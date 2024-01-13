A Lichfield hotel will welcome brides and grooms to be for an event later this month,

The George Hotel will host a wedding showcase from 10am to 12pm on 21st January.

A spokesperson said:

“This is your chance to see our beautiful venue dressed for a wedding. “The Garrick Suite at The George is a stunning space to hold your civil ceremony and wedding reception in Lichfield city centre. Come along to view the room set up and start visualising your dream day. “Our team will be on hand to answer any queries and check availability for your preferred dates.”

Places do not need to be booked and admission is free.