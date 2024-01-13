Changes to parking and traffic management in Lichfield are already bearing fruit, a councillor has said.
Lichfield District Council has made changes to short stay and long stay parking charges and introduced new signage in recent weeks.
The local authority says the moves are part of a commitment to “enhancing the accessibility and efficiency” of the city’s traffic management to make the area more welcoming for visitors and residents.
Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, said the she was pleased with the results of the changes so far.
“Our comprehensive approach to parking and traffic management is bearing fruit.
“I am delighted with the recent roll-out of several important initiatives that are already enhancing the experience of drivers in our city centre.”Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council
The new car parking charges have been introduced this week in a bid to balance out usage of facilities across the city.
The new short stay parking fees are:
|Time
|Current price
|New price
|Up to 30 minutes
|£1
|Free
|30 minutes to one hour
|£1
|£1
|Two hours
|£2
|£3.50
|Three hours
|£3
|£5
|Four hours
|£4
|£8
|All day
|£8
|£20
|Evening
|Free
|£1.50
|Sunday
|£1
|£2
|Bank Holidays
|Free
|£2
Long stay car parks have seen the following changes:
|Time
|Current price
|New price
|Four hours
|£2.10
|£1.50
|Six hours
|£3.20
|£2.50
|All day
|£4.30
|£4
|Evening
|Free
|£1
|Sunday
|£1
|£2
|Bank Holiday
|Free
|£2
The council has also introduced new digital signage on routes into the city centre, providing real-time information on available spaces in different car parks.
New card payment machines have also been introduced and a pay-on-exit system at The Friary multi-storey.
A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said:
“These enhancements form part of Lichfield District Council’s broader strategy to make our city more appealing to visitors.
“By focusing on convenience, accessibility, and accommodating as many drivers as possible, we are showing our dedication to listening to our community and continually improving our city’s infrastructure.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
Have you ever heard such waffle, it’s a set of car parks not some national treasure.
complete waste of money!
I wonder how long it will be before the usual complaints start flooding in on here about this new digital signage being an unsightly blight on the area, a pointless waste of public money, etc?
One thing’s for sure, I am not complaining about this new signage, as I think it can be a perfect aid in assisting visitors to the city in finding suitable parking and where there are space vacancies, etc.
Oops, people already have complained in a previous article discussing this new signage in December!
While I totally agree that potholes in roads need to be repaired, a lot of it smacks of typical ‘whataboutery’ IMO.
Heck, I’ve even known people complain about the newer LED street lighting saying they’re ‘monstrosities’ and an ‘unnecessary waste of money that Staffs CC haven’t got’, yadda, yadda, yadda.And on the contrary, they actually save money in the longer run by lower energy consumption.
Can the double barrelled lady explain what fruit and how the experience is enhanced. The quote is frankly gobbledygook that does not say or explain anything. What are the outcomes and why is better would be a good place to start?
New signage is much clearer, however perhaps they should show which car parks are short and long stay. Good to see reduction in long stay charges.
Spending more money and still not enough disabled parking spaces in lichfield and Burntwood as usual thinking about themselves and not others less fortunate
No one has mentioned that you can’t combine the evening rate with the day rate.
So if you arrive at 6:15 and want 4 hours you have to pay £8, but if you arrive at 6:30 only £1.50
Seems a waste of money and a thin excuse to put up the parking fees.