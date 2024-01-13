Changes to parking and traffic management in Lichfield are already bearing fruit, a councillor has said.

Lichfield District Council has made changes to short stay and long stay parking charges and introduced new signage in recent weeks.

The local authority says the moves are part of a commitment to “enhancing the accessibility and efficiency” of the city’s traffic management to make the area more welcoming for visitors and residents.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, said the she was pleased with the results of the changes so far.

“Our comprehensive approach to parking and traffic management is bearing fruit. “I am delighted with the recent roll-out of several important initiatives that are already enhancing the experience of drivers in our city centre.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

The new car parking charges have been introduced this week in a bid to balance out usage of facilities across the city.

The new short stay parking fees are:

Time Current price New price Up to 30 minutes £1 Free 30 minutes to one hour £1 £1 Two hours £2 £3.50 Three hours £3 £5 Four hours £4 £8 All day £8 £20 Evening Free £1.50 Sunday £1 £2 Bank Holidays Free £2

Long stay car parks have seen the following changes:

Time Current price New price Four hours £2.10 £1.50 Six hours £3.20 £2.50 All day £4.30 £4 Evening Free £1 Sunday £1 £2 Bank Holiday Free £2

The council has also introduced new digital signage on routes into the city centre, providing real-time information on available spaces in different car parks.

New card payment machines have also been introduced and a pay-on-exit system at The Friary multi-storey.

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said:

“These enhancements form part of Lichfield District Council’s broader strategy to make our city more appealing to visitors. “By focusing on convenience, accessibility, and accommodating as many drivers as possible, we are showing our dedication to listening to our community and continually improving our city’s infrastructure.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson