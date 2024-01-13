A hair salon in Lichfield city centre could be converted into a bar if plans are approved.

The applicants say the proposals for 28 Market Street would “breathe new life” into the historic building.

A planning statement said:

“The change of use of the existing salon to a bar with a late license demonstrates our commitment to preserving the heritage of this Grade II listed building. “We aim to create a vibrant and welcoming space that enhances the local community while respecting and safeguarding the building’s historic significance. “The proposed internal changes to the building are minimal and intended to accommodate the new function as a bar. The only internal modifications involve the removal of existing stud walls and the introduction of new stud walls on the first floor. “On the first floor, the new stud walls will enclose modern and well- appointed toilet facilities for customers. Adjacent to the toilets, a VIP bar area will be introduced, providing an exclusive and comfortable space for patrons seeking a premium experience.” Planning statement

