A new business has agreed a deal to move to a site in Fazeley.

Fazeley Saw Mill will be the new base for Anton Scaffolding Limited, who have taken on the yard, outbuildings, warehouse and offices.

Commercial property specialists Burley Browne said the site, on Lichfield Street, had become available following the decision by the previous occupant to retire after more than 50 years at the plot.

Ben Nicholson, senior associate director at Burley Browne, said:

“We are delighted to have been able to assist our client and secure a new tenant for the premises within a relatively short timescale. “This appeared to be an excellent fit for both parties with the tenant having a good working knowledge of the area and was in need of a new headquarter style premises having been searching for the past couple of years. “We wish them all the very best for the future.” Ben Nicholson