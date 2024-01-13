People are being reminded that there’s still time to share their ideas on the future of their local communities.

The Let’s Talk Staffordshire survey is being organised by Staffordshire County Council in a bid to find out more about who residents think about their areas and how they can be improved.

The results will be used by the authority to help develop a communities strategy.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for culture and communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our communities are the heartbeat of Staffordshire. They provide important connections for so many people and they’re where people support each other, care for one another, and they help people to thrive. “We know everyone has their own ideas and thoughts about what community means, how communities could be changed, and how people can all do their bit to get involved with them. “We want to make sure we fully understand what matters most to people and we want to hear everyone’s ideas.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The survey closes on 31st January. It can be completed online or in local libraries.