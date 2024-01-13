Train chiefs have welcomed the results of a study highlighting the value of body worn video cameras for staff safety.

The multi-year research project was run by the University of Cambridge, the Rail Delivery Group and the British Transport Police.

It found that the use of such cameras can reduce the likelihood of assaults on frontline train staff by almost half by acting as a visible deterrent.

The study also found that footage captured was a key part of securing justice for those who have been assaulted.

Shaun Keeling, head of security at London Northwestern Railway which operates services from Lichfield Trent Valley, said:

“The effectiveness of railway staff using body-worn cameras is evident through the research. “We work closely with British Transport Police to disrupt and deter offenders, helping to protect colleagues and passengers across our network. “Body worn cameras are crucial to making colleagues and passengers feel safer at stations and on board our services, which is why we have rolled out 600 body-worn cameras in over 70 locations to our frontline staff. “We will continue to equip our staff with body-worn cameras as they are proving to be very effective in preventing assaults and securing justice for victims.” Shaun Keeling, London Northwestern Railway

Figures show that more than 12,200 cameras will be in operation across the railway network by the end of this month.

The research also showed that more than 80% of train staff believed that body worn video cameras should be fully rolled out by all train operators and Network Rail.

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said:

“Frontline rail staff provide all sorts of help and advice for our customers every day, and they should never face any kind of abuse. “This technology is proven to be a powerful deterrent and with this rollout of body worn video across the railway we hope many more staff will benefit from this protection.” Jacqueline Starr, Rail Delivery Group