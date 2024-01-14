The need to use carbon offsetting to reach a net zero target by 2050 is being considered by Staffordshire County Council.

The authority has already reduced its carbon emissions by half, having declared a climate emergency in 2019.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, has welcomed a working group report which sets out options and a recommendation for offsetting choices which are essential if the authority is to reach net zero.

“We have already made changes that produce quick wins, such as replacing streetlights with low-energy LED bulbs, or upgrading old school buildings to make them more heat and energy efficient, but it will take a greater effort to take the more difficult final steps needed to reach met zero by 2050. “We are open to different ideas and suggestions about how we might achieve that, but each one will have to be scrutinised closely.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The working group report suggests planting more than a million trees on sites such as county council-owned green spaces.

Such a move would also help boost leisure and tourism offering, the report added.

Cllr Tagg said:

“The report focuses on possible ways that the council can meet its commitment to the environment and support Staffordshire’s economy, while also enhancing the county’s quality of life. “At this stage we are being asked to consider the report and we will respond in due course.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council