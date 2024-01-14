Plans to change an agricultural building into an office will be decided by Lichfield District Council next week.

Officers have recommended that the scheme at Yew Tree House on Lichfield Road in Hanch is approved, despite opposition from the local ward councillor and a nearby neighbour.

The principle of the development has already been granted, but Cllr Richard Cox has called in the application over concerns about the impact on the Green Belt, highways issues and concerns over the land being used for employment.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed materials have been carefully considered to ensure the retention of the agrarian character of the building within the rural area. “Prior approval for the principal of the development has been granted and therefore this application seeks approval for the physical changes to insert windows and doors to the building, together with approval of the external hard landscaping materials. “The use of block and boarding will maintain and soften the appearance of the building. The windows and doors will be both functional and minimalist enabling the origins of the use of the building to clearly be visible”

However, neighbours have also objected to the proposals, highlighting assurances from the previous owner that the land would only be used for agriculture.

They said:

“We now understand that there will be a driveway constructed at the back of our house leading to the area where the barn is situated and the barn turned into an office, so a constant flow of traffic not just in the construction but afterwards when businesses are in place. “All we can see is no more peaceful life us, just lots of hassle.”

But planning officers have recommended that councillors approve the application.

In their report to members, officers state that the scheme is “considered appropriate and acceptable”.

The application will be heard by the planning committee tomorrow (15th January).