Councillors are set to discuss funding to bring a former church in Burntwood back into community use.

The purchase of the Chase Terrace Methodist Church was completed by Burntwood Town Council last month.

The authority will convert the building for use as a community centre, but saw an initial bid to the Community Ownership Fund run by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities fail.

But a report to the town council’s policy and resources committee said it was hopeful a future application would be successful.

“Officers sought advice and discovered that the application had merit and met the criteria so is currently resubmitted. “The terms of the funding would mean that the grant would cover 80% of refurbishment costs. Burntwood Town Council would undertake to fund the remaining 20%. “The application is currently asking for up to £150,000 for the refurbishment and up to £25,000 to support first year revenue funding.” Planning report

The meeting will also see councillors asked to approve a budget of £5,000 for initial works to be carried out to bring the building up to standard for reopening.

The committee will meet on 18th January to discuss the report.