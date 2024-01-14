Lichfield City Ladies will look to continue their climb to safety as they take on Lye Town this weekend.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side find themselves a place off the bottom of the table, but have three sides sitting just two points above them in West Midlands Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division.

They secured a point at Knowle last time out in a thrilling 3-3 draw, but will face a tough test as they welcome a second placed Lye Town who recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Coventry Sphinx last time out.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (14th January) is at 2pm.

Elsewhere, the reserves travel to Rushall Olympic where they will take on Walsall Women.