Lichfield City Ladies will look to continue their climb to safety as they take on Lye Town this weekend.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side find themselves a place off the bottom of the table, but have three sides sitting just two points above them in West Midlands Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division.

They secured a point at Knowle last time out in a thrilling 3-3 draw, but will face a tough test as they welcome a second placed Lye Town who recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Coventry Sphinx last time out.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (14th January) is at 2pm.

Elsewhere, the reserves travel to Rushall Olympic where they will take on Walsall Women.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments