Van owners in Burntwood are being urged to remain vigilant after vehicles were targeted in the town.

Between 10.30am on 12th January and the 9am the following day a van was targeted on Cannock Road, but were unable to access the vehicle. However, damage was caused.

Then, between 7pm and 9pm yesterday (13th January) offenders cut a square into the side of a van parked at the Nelson Inn on Padbury Lane.

The thieves stole power tools, batteries, keys and a safe.

Anyone with information on the incidents can contact police on 101.