Two business leaders have been appointed to help create a new holiday village near Lichfield providing free breaks for children with serious illnesses.

Doug Wright and Paul Faulkner have been named as chair and interim CEO of Kids’ Village.

The facility at Wychnor will provide ten four-bedroom lodges and a central facility known as The Hive. It will provide children and their families an escape from the day to day trauma of their illnesses.

The project is the brainchild of Sam Fletcher-Goodwin, from Lichfield, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma when she was nine.

During her illness Sam and her family visited the Give Kids The World Village resort in Florida – an experience which has inspired her to create the new Kids’ Village.

Planning permission has been granted to build the facility on land which is being donated to the charity by the Mercer family, who operate businesses including the well-known Packington Free Range pork and poultry brand.

Sam, who is now 29-years-old, said:

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome both Doug and Paul to the Kids’ Village team – their experience is invaluable and I know they will help us to bring my vision to life. “I’ve dreamt of creating this holiday village since I visited America in 2004 and now we’re going to create something with the same magic here in the heart of the UK. “I hope to offer children and families that were in the same position as I was a chance to relax in the beautiful countryside and make special memories.” Sam Fletcher-Goodwin

“Wonderful and unique facility”

Doug Wright, Sam Fletcher-Goodwin and Paul Faulkner

Mr Wright, a McDonald’s franchisee who employs just under 3,000 people across 26 sites in the West Midlands, has been appointed as the charity’s inaugural chair as it looks to raise £5million for a capital build project.

He has significant experience in the charitable sector, having spent six years as chair of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Birmingham, raising more than £10million during his tenure.

He said:

“I am delighted to have been asked to chair this exceptional charity and to head up creating this village for sick kids which will benefit many families across the West Midlands and beyond. “It’s a great honour to have been asked by the Fletcher family to help them build their dream which will have such a positive impact in so many ways. “It’s wonderful that the first site is located just outside Lichfield. It’s going to be a very exciting time as we look to raise the £5million required to build this wonderful and unique facility that will help over 4,000 people a year. “We will be looking to engage with all of the West Midlands as we embark upon the capital fundraising campaign.” Doug Wright

Mr Faulkner has previously been CEO of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, as well as football clubs Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

He said:

“With planning permission now secured for the village, we are kick-starting the campaign to raise the £5million required to build the facility as soon as possible. “The plans are ambitious, and I would urge any individuals and businesses who would like to learn more about Kids’ Village and how they can support or get involved to reach out to me directly. “Another key task will be to lead the recruitment process for a permanent CEO over the coming months, and so watch this space for more information on that. “When I first started discussing Kids’ Village with Doug, Sam and other trustees, I genuinely couldn’t believe that such a respite facility for sick children and their families didn’t already exist in the UK. “As the parent of a child with a life-limiting condition myself, I can appreciate just how important the opportunity for families to take a break from daily challenges and create magical memories is. “The opportunity to work in tandem with Doug, somebody whose success, drive and commitment to the community I have long admired, to help deliver the UK’s first such village here in the West Midlands is extremely exciting and a challenge I am relishing.” Paul Faulkner

More information about the project can be found at www.kidsvillage.org.uk.