Council chiefs say they are committed to improving children’s services across Staffordshire after a critical inspection report.

Ofsted said the child protection service “required improvement to be good”.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Child protection services in Staffordshire have been rated ‘good’ for a decade so this result is very disappointing. “We accept the findings and I can assure everyone who will be concerned by this news that protecting vulnerable young people is a priority and we are committed to putting this right as quickly as possible. “What gives me encouragement for the task ahead is that we have front line staff that we can be proud of – hard-working professionals who make a positive difference on a daily basis and we have already begun making the necessary changes to better support them in their work.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire

Following its inspection in November 2023, Ofsted praised provision for the 1,345 children and young people in care.

However, itcriticised other aspects of the children’s social care service, including inconsistent oversight of cases, initial assessments taking too long to complete, and insufficient practical support for those leaving care.

Now the council is committing to a series of actions, including the introduction of stronger performance targets, closer co-operation with health and housing providers and a clearer escalation process.

Cllr Sutton said:

“We had already allocated an additional £5million for the coming year and we will be putting in place a series of practical measures to boost oversight, increase support and reduce workloads. “We know that there are things we need to improve, but the report also recognises that there are many things that we are doing well to help some of the most vulnerable children and young people in Staffordshire.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council