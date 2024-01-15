A pub in Kings Bromley has been granted planning permission for a new outdoor pergola area.

The Royal Oak on Manor Road had applied for the development in the garden area.

A planning statement said:

“During the pandemic external areas of public houses have been instrumental in getting people back into establishments, often having temporary shelters to ease the full force of the weather on not so calm days.

“The next door Co-op sees new people in the area and the proposed development is visible from this car park so will bring added interest. This also sees the opposite, with customers to the pub having the convenience of popping in the supermarket.

“The sites work hand in hand with each other both providing a service to the community as well as bringing money into the community.”

Planning statement