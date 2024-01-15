Lichfield City Ladies made it two 3-3 draws on the spin as they picked up a point against Lye Town.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side went into the game as underdogs against their second placed visitors.

But City – who sit just a place off the foot of the table – produced a fine performance to boost their survival hopes.

Sub Karen Clough scored Lichfield’s first goal before Chantal Ahmed also climbed off the bench to net twice.

The result leaves City three points behind Knowle in the table, with Lichfield having played three less games.

They now have a break until their next league encounter when they visit Kidderminster harriers on 28th January.