Highways chiefs say they are bringing forward repair plans in a bid to tackle potholes blighting local roads.

Rainfall and freezing temperatures have seen more carriageway defects reported in recent weeks.

Now Staffordshire County Council said crews would be tackling the worst potholes before then returning for a longer-lasting repair.

Speaking on National Pothole Day today (15th January), the council’s deputy leader Cllr Philip White said:

“Winter is traditionally the time when road conditions are at their worst, because of wet weather and freezing temperatures. We’ve seen more potholes develop, which puts pressure on our crews with repairs. “By performing a quick holding repair on the worst ones, we can make them safe before conditions improve and we can perform a longer-lasting repair.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Work to carry out long-lasting repairs usually begins in March and April when the weather conditions have improved.

Cllr White added:

“This year is going to be busiest year for quite some time. We have a lot of repairs going on, from upgrading junctions to resurfacing roads and carrying out routine repairs. “We want to make sure the roads are in as good a condition as possible, so we are investing heavily in our roads over the next three years, and we hope that people who live and work in Staffordshire will see the difference.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council