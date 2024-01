A community group in Lichfield is on the look out for new volunteers.

Lichfield Memory Cafe, which meets between 10.30am to 12.30pm is asking for people to help with tasks such as chatting to members and assisting with crafting skills.

A spokesperson said:

“If volunteers have any skills they can bring to sessions too that would be great.” Lichfield Memory Cafe spokesperson

Anyone able to lend a hand can email [email protected] or call 01827 431002.