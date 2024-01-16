Antique oil paintings are being auctioned off to raise money for the Lichfield Festival.

The five works were purchased by Helen and Vic Wiser in 1990 and hung at Swinfen Hall until they sold the property in 2021, at which point the paintings were consigned to the basement.

The Wisers have been sponsors of the Lichfield Festival for over 30 years and when they heard of the paintings’ fate, they asked new owner Lee Bushell if he would allow them to be auctioned off to raise funds.

Helen, who has been chair of the festival since 2017, said:

“Lee readily agreed and we are hugely appreciative of his continuing support. “We are also indebted to Richard Winterton, a longstanding friend of the festival, for waiving all costs in selling these paintings.” Helen Wiser

They go under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 12th February.

The paintings include a three-quarter length portrait of a lady attributed to British artist Richard Bucknerand a portrait of Colonel John Hutchinson, one of the signatories of the death warrant of Charles I, in the style of the 17th century English school.

There is also an 18th century oil copy of Italian Baroque artist Guido Reni’s fresco masterpiece L’Aurora, as well as an 18th century copy of Titian’s Girl With A Platter Of Fruit and a 20th century copy of Goya’s The Dance of San Antonio de la Florida painted by South American artist Enriques Lagares.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“The Lichfield Festival has been bringing an eclectic programme of arts and entertainment to Lichfield for more than 40 years. “We hope the paintings will bring in a good sum to help the festival continue to flourish.” Richard Winterton

The catalogue can be viewed online at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates a week before the sale.

Further details about the Lichfield Festival and the upcoming Literature Festival can be found at www.lichfieldfestival.org.