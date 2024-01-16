A Burntwood business is celebrating its second anniversary.

The Wellbeing and Wellness Coach opened in January 2022 to help people manage their mental and physical health.

Founder Susan Jackson said the business was helping with stress management and coping with anxiety and depression, as well as dealing with fatigue conditions.

She said:

“These past two years have been incredibly rewarding – seeing the positive impact our team has had on our clients, helping them overcome obstacles and improve both their physical and mental health drives us to develop the organisation further so we can support more and more people.” Susan Jackson

To mark its second anniversary, The Wellbeing and Wellness Coach is offering 50% off the first month of a yoga class subscription package taken out before the end of January. To sign up, people can visit www.thewellbeingandwellnesscoach.com and use the code 50OFF on the memberships page.