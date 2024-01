Chasetown will hit the road as they look to extend their four game unbeaten run.

Mark Swann’s men moved up to ninth in the league table after their thrilling 4-2 victory over 1874 Northwich at the weekend.

This evening’s fixture (16th January) sees them travel to a Nantwich Town side who sit 17th in the table.

Their hosts will be desperate to pick up points at home, after winning just one of their last five games in the league.

Kick off at the Swansway Stadium is at 7.45pm.