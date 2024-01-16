A van linked to fly-tipping in the Lichfield and Burntwood area has been seized.

The vehicle was taken from a workplace near Coleshill in December.

It comes after the van was linked to waste offences in the Lichfield District Council area.

Cabinet member Cllr Alex Farrell said:

“This should send a strong message that fly-tipping won’t be tolerated in Lichfield District. “In every case where officers can identify the vehicle involved, their first consideration is to seize it. “Offenders now face a surprise visit to their home or workplace and having their vehicle and the contents taken away. “If the matter goes to court, along with facing up to five years in prison and an unlimited fine, the council will ask the magistrates to order that the vehicle is forfeited.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council