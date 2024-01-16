The dates have been confirmed for the 2024 Lichfield Pride.

The event will run between 19th and 21st July.

Organisers say they are pleased to be bringing Pride back to the city once more.

“We are delighted that Lichfield Pride is returning for a third year.

“This year we are hoping for more businesses and venues to get involved, more services, support and advice organisations to attend and the community to engage even more.

“We are currently shaping the weekend and programme but very much hoping and exploring the possibility of hosting a Pride event within Burntwood too.

“As always it will be a free event with no tickets or entry fee to make it accessible to all. However any donations or sponsorship are very welcome, with us now being a registered charity.

“We want to fill the city with the colours of Pride.”

Lichfield Pride spokesperson