An MP says it is “disheartening” to see temporary changes to local mental health provision made permanent.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) confirmed last month that it will continue to offer inpatient services in Stafford in the long term.

The move was originally made on a temporary basis following a fire at the George Bryan Centre in Mile Oak.

But Eddie Hughes, who is currently MP for Walsall North but will stand as a parliamentary candidate for Tamworth at the next General Election, said he was concerned by the permanent loss of the local facility.

“The George Bryan Centre has been a beacon of support, helping countless individuals over the years. “The decision to write it off by the ICB is disheartening. Mental health services are crucial, and the centre should have a future.” Eddie Hughes

The ICB said the decision had been made after the fire at Mile Oak had forced it to review how services were delivered.

It said that mental health provision in the area had “much improved” and that inpatient provision was now only required in the most serious cases.

Mr Hughes said he hoped that the site could continue to be used even though the mental health facility would not be returning.

“I am actively campaigning with local councillors to repurpose the George Bryan Centre site for primary care provision – this can significantly benefit local residents, ensuring they have easier access to essential health services. “We should be preserving the legacy of the George Bryan Centre but also to adapting it to meet current and future healthcare needs of Fazeley, Mile Oak and our village communities.” Mr Hughes said he would be meeting with a minister from the Department of Health and Social Care to discuss and explore future possibilities for the site. Eddie Hughes