Figures showing a fall in the number of benefits claimants in the local area have been welcomed by an MP.
The Office for National Statistics said that the numbers claiming in the Lichfield Parliamentary constituency area had dropped by 60 in the past 12 months and by 140 since March 2020.
Sir Michael Fabricant, Conservative MP for Lichfield, said:
“These are superb figures and compare well nationally and internationally.
“There were 1,310 actual claimants in Lichfield constituency, which was 2.3% of the population aged between 16 and 64.
“The equivalent UK claimant rate was 3.7% – this compares well with 7.3% unemployment in France and a 6.5% average throughout the European Union.”Sir Michael Fabricant
Figures also showed that there were 225 claimants aged between 18 and 24, equivalent to 3.8% of the local population compared to the UK-wide rate of 4.9%.
“This reflects the high work ethic in the Lichfield constituency and the high level of skills in the local population.”Sir Michael Fabricant
Beware any stats our MP quote should be taken to be selective.
Ah, so everyone claiming benefits is a shirker with a poor work ethic. And good to see that everyone in the area is do highly skilled work. Well, except for one man anyway.
What a silly person he is.
Four years or more ago the number was under 700. Then with new house building incorporating 25% (social) the figure shot up to around 1400+. Now Fabricant is trying to take credit for a drop of 140 when the figures are 600 more than they ever used to be. As usual they try to take us for fools! I think the figures may by local authority area anyway not constituency. If so they take in Little Aston Stonall, Shenstone, Whittington etc for the Tamworth constituency.