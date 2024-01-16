A drop-in session in Burntwood will give residents wellbeing and cost of living advice.

Lichfield District Council will be joined by local service providers for the event between 9.30am and 11.30am tomorrow (17th January) at Burntwood Library.

The local authority’s customer services team will be giving advice on housing benefit, council tax support, council tax exemptions, discounts and payment plans, food bank vouchers, blue badge parking and assistance on any other district council service, including bins and recycling.

A Lichfield District Council tenancy sustainment officer will be offering debt advice and help and support to prevent homelessness, while Lichfield District Social Prescribers, who work as part of local GP surgeries, will give advice on issues such as isolation, healthy living, confidence building and independent living.

Citizens Advice South East Staffordshire will also be present for support with debts, benefits and energy bills

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“We are continuing to provide as much support as we can to residents during the cost of living crisis. “By bringing our partners together at the same venue, residents are able to access the information and advice they need more easily. “We hope residents in need will come along to the drop-in tomorrow and take advantage of the professional advice on offer.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

For more information, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/residents/cost-living-support.